Aggressive tests, tracing infected people key to stopping Covid-19: South Korean envoy

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:48 IST

South Korean ambassador Shin Bong-kil has said that aggressive testing, tracing people infected by the virus and quarantining them is key to preventing the spread of Covid-19. In an interview with HT, he also said the Indian government must take speedy steps after the end of the current lockdown to assist Korean companies that have heavily invested in the country to resume normal operations.

Why has South Korea’s 3Ts (test, trace and treat) and civic participation policy been so successful?

The Korean government’s Covid-19 control strategy consists of robust testing to identify confirmed cases, tracing their contacts to prevent further spread, and treating those infected at the earliest possible stage. It is also centred on actively engaging the public to participate in social distancing and other preventive measures.

So we can say that robust diagnostic testing capability lies at the core of our control strategy for the Covid-19 epidemic.

With our current diagnostic testing capacity of up to 15,000 tests per day, we have performed a total of over 400,000 tests so far and continue to test at near-full capacity.

I think in the present situation where no Covid-19 vaccine is available, identifying, isolating the contagion and treating in the early stage can be the only viable method of fighting this invisible enemy.

What is current status of the spread of Covid-19 in South Korea?

The situation has been stabilised. The number of newly confirmed cases per day has been showing steady decline. Now, it fluctuates around the level of 100 per day. Patients who have fully recovered surpass that of the newly confirmed cases. Despite the encouraging trend, we continue to remain vigilant.

Can the 3T policy be applied in India?

In India’s case, the lockdown of the entire nation was a necessary step considering India’s sheer size and demographic. However, in order to prevent mass spread of the virus, it is important to identify those at high risk, carry out aggressive testing, then trace those infected with the virus and quarantine them.

For example, Korea at the initial stage faced a mass outbreak due to a gathering of a religious congregation in one of its provinces. The Korean government acquired the list of all members of the religious organisation and aggressively proceeded to test and quarantine them. We were thus successful in controlling the spread of the virus at an early stage.

How can India and South Korea collaborate to counter Covid-19?

The Korean government is prepared to fully share all information and insight garnered in our ongoing fight against Covid-19 with India. President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Modi exchanged ideas through the virtual G20 Summit. We will partake in coordinated global responses, extend support to multilateral efforts and do our utmost to meet demands in other countries for medical equipment and supplies subject to our domestic needs and production capacity.

In the long term, Korea and India, both advanced in the IT industry and the bio and pharmaceutical industry, can cooperate on R&D in the fight against virus-related diseases.

What has been the impact on business of Korean companies and what steps can India take to address their concerns?

As you are well aware, Korean companies such as Samsung, LG, Hyundai and Kia closed their plants due to the lockdown directive of the Indian government. Well aligned with the “Make in India” policy, our companies have invested heavily in the country and a complete shutdown incurs massive losses for them.

I truly hope the shutdown situation is alleviated and India overcomes its Covid-19 crisis as soon as possible. Often, crisis leads to chance. India must not lose the opportunity to emerge as a world top manufacturing hub.

Once the shutdown is lifted, new personnel will have to be dispatched for handling new equipment and installing new facilities. I hope the authorities expedite visas for engineers from Korea who wish to enter India.

What is South Korea doing to evacuate its nationals, including stranded tourists?

Korean residents in India have been strictly following social distancing directives of the authorities and closely watching developments.

On the first weekend in April, we are preparing a special Korean Air flight to send Korean residents and tourists in India who desire to return to Korea. Further evacuation will be dependent on the future pandemic situation and the status of the shutdown, which is currently imposed till April 15.