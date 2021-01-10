AIADMK council endorses Palaniswami as CM candidate for TN elections
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday endorsed incumbent state chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as its candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
The AIADMK general council, the party’s top decision-making body also authorised Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam to devise the party’s strategy for the polls and endorsed the appointment of a steering committee, which is likely to play a key role in important matters.
The party also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including Tamil Nadu among the six states under the central lighthouse project.
The general council passed 16 resolutions, including urging the Centre to not allow dissolving the provincial councils in Sri Lanka that ensure devolution of powers to Lankan Tamils.
“This general council authorises O Panneerselvam and Edapadi K Palaniswami to devise winning strategies to ensure a grand win in the 2021 polls, create an AIADMK-led victory alliance and decide seat-sharing with alliance parties,” the members resolved.
The party has earned the public’s praise for “good governance,” it added.
The AIADMK had earlier led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), its constituents being the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), DMDK and PMK among others, in the state for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and its two top leaders have already confirmed the party’s alliance with the BJP.
More than 4,500 members were invited to the party meeting today which was held in Chennai’s suburbs. Participants had to submit a Covid-19 negative certificate to enter the meeting.
The members said they “unanimously accept the announcement and will work hard to ensure victory” and bring Palaniswami back to the post after the elections.
Targeting Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin, the party alleged that he was unable to bear the growing public support for its government, as well as Palaniswami’s administrative acumen and was therefore indulging in “uncultured” criticism of the CM.
It condemned Stalin and his DMK supporters for “personal attacks.” In an apparent reference to its arch rival, the party in another resolution said it would strive to “put an end to dynasty politics of one family”.
