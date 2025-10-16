Air India adds 166 flights to Bihar for assembly election, festive season rush

As Bihar prepares for assembly elections, domestic airlines are, for the first time, adding extra flights to the state to meet rising travel demand during the twin peaks of the “festival of democracy” and Chhath. The group airlines will operate 38 additional flights each between Delhi and Patna, Mumbai and Patna, and Bengaluru and Patna from October 15 to November 2. (PTI file photo)

Flight bookings usually see a sharp rise around Diwali and Chhath, two of Bihar’s most important festivals, but industry stalwarts say this is the first time airlines are increasing capacity and launching new routes as the festive rush overlaps with the state polls.

Air India and Air India Express on Tuesday announced the addition of 166 flights to and from Patna to meet the surging festive demand around Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Ajay Prakash, owner of Nomad Travels and former president of the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), said, “This is the first time in Indian aviation that domestic airlines are seen adding to their capacity to one specific state due to festival rush.”

The group airlines will operate 38 additional flights each between Delhi and Patna, Mumbai and Patna, and Bengaluru and Patna from October 15 to November 2. Air India Express will also operate 26 additional flights each between Delhi and Patna and between Bengaluru and Patna from October 22 to November 3.

The two-phase Bihar elections are scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11.

Rajji Rai, chairman of Swift Group, one of the country’s largest travel firms, said, “It is true that during this period, the demand for travel goes up. The first choice for most people, especially the common traveller, is still the train. Air travel has become more common now, but it’s still not everyone’s first option, you have to reach the airport hours before, check in, stand in queue, it’s quite a bother. So, the initial rush will always be for trains.”

“However, flights also see an increase in demand, but it’s certainly the first time in my four decades in this field that we are seeing something like this,” he added.

IndiGo launched direct flights connecting Kolkata and Purnea in Bihar on September 15. The airline operates thrice-weekly flights on the route. However, no additional flights have been announced since then.