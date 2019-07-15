Air India pilot who wanted a ride to Bengaluru failed alcohol test. Grounded

An off-duty Air India pilot who tried to fly to Bengaluru as an additional crew member because the plane was full has been grounded after he failed the breath analyser test for alcohol.

The pilot, an Air India official said, had approached the crew of a flight at Delhi airport on July 13 and requested that he should be allowed to fly in the cockpit since the Bengaluru flight was completely booked.

But when he was put through the breath analyser test, he failed.

The pilot was promptly deplaned.

An official said the pilot has been grounded for three months for attempting to fly as an additional crew member despite having consumed alcohol.

According to the rules, a crew member who tests positive to the breath analyser test is grounded for three months in case of violation for the first time and three years for the second violation. The third violation leads to cancellation of the flying licence of the crew member.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 11:39 IST