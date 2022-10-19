Air India plans to triple its fleet in next 5 years, improve customer services

Air India is planning to triple its fleet in the next five years, Campbell Wilson, chairman and managing director of the carrier said on Tuesday.

The airline will be inducting five wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months, he said.

The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 Neos, four Airbus A321 Neos and five Boeing B777-200LRs.

Talking about broken seats and service issues in few wide-body aircraft, Wilson said, “I am hopeful of getting all business class seats (in wide-body aircraft) in good condition by the end of this month and all the economy class seats by early next year.”

He also said the airline is working on getting grounded aircraft back in the air, procuring spares and refurbishing aircraft interiors.

Wilson added the airline has also doubled the number of people at call centres for better customer experience.

“We aim to have 30% share in both domestic and international markets in the next five years,” he said.

Currently, the airline has a domestic market share of 10% and an international market share of 12%.

The airline is also working on “restoring the reputation” and there is evidence that progress is being made, he said.