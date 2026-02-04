Ajit Doval told Marco Rubio India 'won't be bullied, will wait out Trump's term': Report

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced that India and US had reached a trade agreement. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that American tariffs would be lowered, and went on to claim that India would stop the purchase of Russian oil. Doval also told Rubio that India would not be bullied by US President Trump and his top aides, officials in New Delhi familiar with the meeting said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too welcomed the announcement, thanking Trump for lowering duties on Made in India products.

However, months ahead of the trade deal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Washington, wherein he told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that he wanted to put the acrimony between the two nations behind it and get back to negotiating a trade deal, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, Doval also told Rubio that India would not be bullied by US President Trump and his top aides, officials in New Delhi familiar with the meeting said.

The National Security Adviser further told Rubio that India would also be willing to wait out Trump's term, but wanted the US administration to dial down their public criticism so that relations could be brought back on track, according to Bloomberg.

The meeting allegedly took place in early September, shortly after PM Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

Now, months after the alleged Doval-Rubio meeting, Trump has announced a trade deal with lower tariffs and expanded market access. India has confirmed the tariff reduction portion of the agreement.

While Modi’s post confirmed the tariff relief, it did not explicitly mention a trade deal or commitments related to Russian oil purchases or zero tariffs on US goods.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” Modi added.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the agreement a “win-win deal” which would benefit citizens and industries of both countries.

Apart from Russian oil and tariffs part, Trump has also said that India had agreed to purchasing more energy from the US and potentially Venezuela, and would reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against US goods to zero.

“It is an honour” to speak with Modi, Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling him one of his “greatest friends” and a “powerful and respected leader.” He said both leaders “are two people that get things done.”

“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO,” the US President said.

He further said India committed to “BUY AMERICAN” at a much higher level, including over $500 billion of US goods and energy.