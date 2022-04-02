Akhilesh Yadav on 'math of BJP inflation': 'By the time next polls are held...'

Akhilesh Yadav renewed his attack on the government over the hike in fuel prices as India witnessed its tenth surge in 12 days on Saturday. "People are saying that at the rate of 80 paise every day or ₹24 a month, if petrol prices keep increasing, then by the time the next elections are held in November-December, in about seven months, there will be a surge of ₹175. The petrol, which is selling for ₹100 per litre today will be sold for ₹275 per litre," Yadav tweeted.

"This is the math of BJP inflation," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who is now the leader of opposition in the state assembly, added. He has been a relentless critic of the BJP in the last few months.

Yadav's latest tweets is one of the many comments by opposition leaders in the last two weeks as India started witnessing a surge in fuel prices. Some critics have taken a swipe at the government over a constant surge of 80 paise every day.

जनता कह रही है कि 80 पैसे प्रतिदिन या लगभग 24 रु. महीने के हिसाब से पेट्रोल के दाम यूँ ही बढ़ते रहे तो अगले जो चुनाव नवंबर-दिसंबर में होंगे, इस बीच 7 महीने में दाम लगभग 175 रु. बढ़ जाएंगे मतलब आज के 100 रु लीटर से बढ़कर पेट्रोल 275 रु. लीटर हो जाएगा।



ये है भाजपाई महंगाई का गणित! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 2, 2022

On Saturday, diesel prices also passed the ₹100 mark.

While the government has been repeatedly insisting that the hike is directly linked to the Ukraine war, which has now entered its fifth week, rivals claim that the centre was waiting for the end of the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand. Goa and Punjab. The BJP retained four of five states.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi led a protest of MPs in Delhi as the Congress launched a nationwide protest against the centre.

Akhilesh Yadav's party, in a sharply worded tweet, on Saturday said the government's fresh surge came as people in many parts of the country mark a new year by celebrating Ugadi, Chaitra Navami and Gudi Padwa - different festivals that have a common significance.

