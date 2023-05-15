Home / India News / 'Deliberate attempts to create ruckus in Maharashtra': Fadnavis on Akola clash

ByShobhit Gupta
May 15, 2023 03:13 PM IST

Akola clash: One person was killed and 10 others, including two policemen, were injured after a clash broke out between two communities in Akola.

Amid the communal clash over a social media post in Maharashtra's Akola, state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that there are some deliberate attempts to create a law and order situation in the state, but these attempts won't succeed and the government will teach the anti-social elements a lesson.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(File/ HT Photo)
"To some extent, it is (politically motivated) and some organisations are behind it", the minister further added.

While reacting to the recent incidents of violence in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said the peace has been restored in riots-hit areas because police intervened at the right time. The police were on an alert mode and additional security forces from other places were deployed there, he said.

One person was killed and 10 others, including two policemen, were injured after a clash broke out between two communities over a social media post about a religious leader in Maharashtra’s Akola city on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, a person from one community uploaded a post on Instagram, which allegedly hurt the sentiments of another community followed by clashes in the old city of Hariharpeth.

The district administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC in some troubled areas of the city after the incident. Police have registered three separate cases of rioting and detained 27 people in this connection, so far. “Now the situation is under control,” said Monika Raut, the additional SP of Akola.

Earlier in March this year, at least 12 persons including 10 policemen were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a temple in the state's Auragabad district (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

maharashtra devendra fadnavis akola
