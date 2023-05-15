Prohibitory orders issued in Maharashtra’s Akola after 1 killed in communal clash

One person was killed and 10 others were injured after a clash broke out between members of two communities over a social media post about a religious leader in Maharashtra’s Akola city, police said on Sunday. A vehicle set on fire during the communal clash in Maharashtra’s Akola city on Saturday. (PTI)

According to the police, clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups started around 11.30pm on Saturday in the Old City area of Hariharpeth after a religious post on Instagram went viral.

District magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas in the city to maintain law and order. “We have imposed Section 144 of CrPC in some troubled areas of the city indefinitely in view of the situation,” said Arora.

Initially, police officers said, two groups engaged in an argument over the social media post, which soon escalated into a clash. “A person from one community uploaded a post on Instagram. It hurt the sentiment of the people from another religion, after which people from both the communities confronted each other,” said Akola superintendent of police (SP) Sandip Ghuge. “The groups turned violent after a verbal argument and started pelting stones at each other.”

One Vilas Gaikwad, who sustained injuries in the clash, died at the civic hospital on early Sunday, police said.

“One person was killed and 10 others were injured. Those injured included two policemen who were hurt when the rioters pelted stones,” said Ghuge, adding the police have registered three cases of rioting and detained 27 people.

Late in the night, a large crowd marched to the Old City police station, following which the police used mild force and opened fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

“Now the situation is under control,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Monika Raut.

Some vehicles were also damaged in the incident, Raut said, adding heavy security was deployed in the city following the incident.

One thousand personnel of the State Reserve Police from Amravati have been deployed in Akola city, she added.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased filed a complaint with the local police station. “We are looking into it,” said the SP.

The police appealed to people not to panic and not to believe in any rumour.