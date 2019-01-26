All set for Republic Day celebrations across India

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of the 70th Republic Day celebrations across the country, especially in the national capital New Delhi, where the majestic parade will be held on the Rajpath.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the parade, which will be presided by the president of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Carrying forward the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at the India Gate.

Besides the several contingents of the Indian Army and other forces, the parade will also have representations from various states and ministries of the government.

The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

The function at India Gate will begin at 9 am.

Metro service shall remain available at all stations during the Republic Day parade. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm.

Women commandos, mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed at strategic locations to keep a close watch on the eight-km-long Republic Day parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort in central Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, parakram vans, manned by NSG-trained commandos, have been patrolling strategic locations to ensure that security is not jeopardised.

The traffic police have deployed 3,000 personnel to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries.

Delhi Police mounted high vigilance on the activities of suspected “bad” characters in view of the security requirements for an incident-free Republic Day and detained about 5,000 such people in the capital.

Republic Day parades and celebrations will be held across the country in state capitals, government offices, schools, colleges and other institutions. The tricolour will be hoisted by the respective state heads or officials.

Security has been tightened in various parts of the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and Chhattisgarh’s Maoist affected areas to avert any untoward incident during Republic Day celebrations.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 07:21 IST