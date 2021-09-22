Allahabad high court denies bail to two Uttar Pradesh cops arrested for ‘forewarning’ Vikas Dubey

PRAYAGRAJ:

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh police officers Vinay Tiwari and K K Sharma who were arrested inJuly last year for allegedly forewarning gangster Vikas Dubey of a police raid, who then ambushed and killed eight policemen in Bikru village on July 3 last year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava said it was evident that Tiwari, who was the station officer of Chaubeypur police station, and Sharma who was a sub-inspector, had prior information about the police raid and revealed it to the gangster.

Commenting on the trend of police personnel hobnobbing with gangsters, the court said it couldn’t figure out why a small number of people in uniform “show their loyalty more to such gangsters than to their department”.

“The prevalent conditions in which the police has to perform the complicated and difficult job of ensuring law and order, maintaining security and peace, preventing crime and taking action against offenders... These all require home work and team work and if any member of police force starts giving clues about and leak the police strategy, the strategies are bound to fail and shall certainly result sometimes, particularly when police is confronting against organised crime and criminals, in disastrous situation as has resulted in this case,” the court said.

“In such situation, policing such police personnel is a big task and it requires early identification of such black sheep, monitoring of their conduct, isolating them and taking immediate strict disciplinary action against them,” the court added.

Dubey was later nabbed from Madhya Pradesh on July 9, 2020 and was gunned down while trying to escape from custody on July 10 while being brought back to Uttar Pradesh.

The counsel of Tiwari, submitted that there was no direct or indirect evidence against him and it was a police raid that was resisted Dubey that led to the death of eight policemen. He also said that the evidence against Tiwari and Sharma was “scattered”.

But Additional Advocate General, Manish Goyal, submitted that Sharma’s role was evident because he was regularly in touch with Dubey and his gang, and through him, Tiwari also maintained links with the gang. Both policemen turned a blind eye to Dubey’s criminal activities, submitted Goyal.

The Allahabad high court expressed sympathy with the police who it said face “real difficulty” in combating organised crime. “The police personnel are mostly not provided with sophisticated arms which are available in plenty to the gangsters. The police stations are mostly under-manned and the strength of the police force is remarkably less in comparison to the population,” the order said.

The court also expressed concern about the trend of political parties welcoming gangsters and criminals to their fold, often projecting them as Robinhood-like figures.

“They are given tickets to contest elections, and sometimes they win as well. This trend needs to be stopped as soon as possible,” the court said, adding that all political parties should unanimously decide not to give such people tickets in elections.

The court added that such an approach would not only undermine the rule of law but also damage the democratic setup of the nation.