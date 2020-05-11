‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except containment zones’: Kejriwal to PM Modi

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:53 IST

Reiterating his earlier stand about reopening Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to allow economic activities in all areas except the containment zones.

“Economic activities should be allowed to resume in all parts of Delhi except containment zones,” ANI quoted the CM as saying during the online meeting with the PM, along with other CMs, to discuss the restarting of trade activities and the lockdown situation.

The nationwide lockdown, which is in its last week, is in place till May 17.

Last week, Kejriwal, in a philosophical vein, said one will have to “learn to live with coronavirus”, adding it is time to “reopen Delhi”. The lockdown was earlier scheduled to be lifted on May 3.

The chief minister said coronavirus is going nowhere and it is impossible that cases of coronavirus will be zero.

“Corona(virus) has come. It is impossible that there will be no cases of coronavirus because it has not happened across the country,” the CM said then.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shot down his proposal of reopening Delhi.

“It would not be right for me to comment as it will be seen as a political statement. On a personal level, I think a lot needs to be done to halt the spread of the coronavirus. In this lockdown 3, I think that minimum relaxations should be given by the Delhi government. But this decision has to be taken by the state. Guidelines have been issued by the home ministry but the states are free to decide,” the minister told reporters last week.

Highlighting the adverse impact of coronavirus on the exchequer, Kejriwal said in April 2019, the government earned Rs 3,500 crore while in April this year, it only received Rs 300 crore. He said the Centre has put the entire Delhi under red zone due to which markets, malls cannot open.

“We have suggested the Centre to seal those areas where cases of coronavirus have been reported and rest of areas can be allowed for the operation of all activities,” he said.