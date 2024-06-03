Alone at home as parents went to vote, 7-year-old girl raped, murdered in Odisha

A man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl and killed her when she was alone at home as her parents went to cast their votes, police said on Sunday. The 23-year-old man went to the girl's house, and took her to near a river where he allegedly raped her and then strangled her to death, they added. (File)

The incident happened at a village in Kuliana police station area in Odisha's Mayurbhjanj district on Saturday, they said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 23-year-old man went to the girl's house, and took her to near a river where he allegedly raped her and then strangled her to death, they added.

Villagers found the body of the girl and caught the accused. They later handed him to the police.

A case was registered under section IPC sections 376AB (rape) and 302 (murder), an officer said.