Amid a political storm, CM Yediyurappa downplays Tejasvi Surya’s ‘terror hub’ remark

KPCC president D K Shivakumar hit out at Surya saying that while Bangalore had been known as a city of technological innovation responsible for export of 34 per cent of the country’s IT services, Surya’s statement that it was an epicentre of terror was condemnable.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:32 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the government had been demanding an NIA division for the state and that the new division would help in curbing terror activities.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the government had been demanding an NIA division for the state and that the new division would help in curbing terror activities.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The controversial statement of newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Sunday that Bengaluru had ‘become the epicentre of terror activities’ and that is the reason why the home ministry had agreed to sanction a new National Investigative Agency office in the city, has kicked off a political storm.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar hit out at Surya saying that while Bengaluru had been known as a city of technological innovation responsible for export of 34 per cent of the country’s IT services, Surya’s statement that it was an epicentre of terror was condemnable. “GDP growth has crashed. With such statements who will come and invest in Bengaluru and Karnataka? Will PM and FM answer?” he asked.

However, chief minister Yediyurappa chose to downplay Surya’s comment saying, “He said in the sense that in Bengaluru terror activities these days, are more.” The CM went on to add that the government had been demanding an NIA division for the state and said that the new division would help in curbing terror activities. “I congratulate the PM for agreeing to this.”

Surya had made the statement citing the recent Bengaluru riots in DJ Halli and KG Halli in which three people were killed and several people including policemen had been hurt after violence due to an alleged insult to the prophet of a religion. Investigations are ongoing in the case and nearly 370 people have been arrested in the violence with more than 65 FIR’s registered.

The social media in-charge of JD(S) Prathap Kangal too hit out at Surya tweeting, “Dear Bengaluru South, you elected this clown! Now sit back relax and enjoy his circus!” Kangal was referring to the fact that Surya represents the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat in Parliament.

The Congress has demanded that the BJP sack Surya from the party for besmirching Bengaluru and Karnataka’s reputation.

