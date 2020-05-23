Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Assam witnesses first spate of floods

india

Updated: May 23, 2020 02:50 IST

Amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus disease, Assam on Friday witnessed the first spate of floods of the year.

According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 630 persons in two villages of the Kalgachia revenue circle of Barpeta district were affected by the flooding.

Rainfall in the past two days due to Cyclone Amphan, which hit the state on Thursday, has resulted in rise in water levels of the Brahmaputra and many of its tributaries.

According to the ASDMA bulletin, the Jia Bharali River was flowing above the danger mark in Sonitpur.

One section of a road in the Rajaali village in Nagaon district has been damaged by the rising waters of the Borpani River and erosion was reported at three different areas in the Sonitpur district.

Till Friday evening, Assam had recorded 231 Covid-19 positive cases. While four patients have died, 55 have recovered, 169 are under treatment and three have migrated back to their states.