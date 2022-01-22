In a first, Amit Shah to release district-level Good Governance Index for Jammu and Kashmir today

Union home minister Amit Shah will release the Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir today, a first of its kind for a Union territory. With 58 indicators, the framework will assess different aspects of development and district administration in sectors such as agriculture, commerce and industry, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, and public safety, among others.

The Index was prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the government of Jammu and Kashmir following the resolution adopted during a regional conference on replication of good governance practices held in July last year in Srinagar. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, will also address the event.

Ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions said in a statement that the DGGI for Jammu and Kashmir represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at the district level.

“The District Good Governance Index is a milestone and it is expected that it will provide a robust framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all the districts in Jammu & Kashmir,” it said.

The Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad will make a presentation on the formulation of the District Good Governance Index, followed by district presentations by selected 12 District Development Commissioners showcasing achievements of various sectors. A panel discussion will also be held for measuring and benchmarking performance and improvement of districts in future as well.