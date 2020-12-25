Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:30 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam and Manipur from Saturday and inaugurate a slew of new projects in both the northeastern states. Shah’s programmes in Guwahati on Saturday includes distribution of financial grants to 8,000 traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of the state under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of Batadrava Than as a cultural and tourist destination, new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam.

Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with party leaders and review the election preparation ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held next year in Assam. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) vice president and Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda has said many opposition leaders from Assam are in touch with the party. “A large number of MLAs in West Bengal have joined us. This is happening all over the country and in other states also. In Assam too, several elected representative at the local level in recent few weeks have joined us. This is because all over the country undeniable popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is exceptional,” Panda said, according to ANI.

“So in Assam, many leaders are contacting us on a daily basis from those parties which are opposing us so we will take that into consideration and surely you will see many people joining the BJP very soon. As assembly polls in Assam are nearing a large number of Congress leaders are making a bid to join ruling BJP in Assam,” Panda added.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam in April 2021.

The Union home minister will on Sunday lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi’s Dwarka, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Muongkhong, the state police headquarters at Imphal and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh’s government plans to honour Shah for his role in introducing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the northeastern state when he visits on Sunday. “We’re also appealing to the people to attend the programme which is being planned as an appreciation to Union home minister Amit Shahji’s role in introducing the ILP (Inner Line Permit) system in the state,” Biren Singh said on Saturday.

ILP is issued to grant inward travel permission to an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. It was formally introduced in the state on January 1, 2020, making Manipur the fourth state in the northeast after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable.

The chief minister also said his government is planning the inauguration of completed projects such as Thoubal multipurpose project and foundation stone laying ceremonies for new projects, such as the construction of state police headquarters etc, during Shah’s visit. A meeting of the civil society organisations’ representatives in the state with the visiting home minister is also being arranged, he added.