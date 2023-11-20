Amit Shah's 'dynasty' jibe at Congress with '4G' twist: 'Nehru, Indira Gandhi and...'

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday invoked former PMs (late) Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in his attack against the Congress party. Addressing a campaign rally in Telangana's Jagtial, he also accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao of indulging in what his party calls "dynastic politics". Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections. (ANI)

"BRS, Majlis and Congress are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. 2G means KCR and KTR. 3G means Owaisi's grandfather, his father and Owaisi. 4G means Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul. Where is your place in it?" Amit Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shah also accused Owaisi of appeasement politics and vowed that his party will remove the 4 percent reservation to the Muslim community in government jobs and educational institutions in Telangana.

He claimed KCR was afraid of Owaisi but the BJP was not. He said the AIMIM leader had the "steering wheel" of KCR's party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Rajasthan. The Gandhi family has been the most influential force in the party over the last seven decades.

"We have decided we will remove the 4% Muslim reservation as soon as our government is formed and will distribute it among SC, ST and OBC... KCR does not celebrate Hyderabad Redemption Day fearing Owaisi. But we are not afraid of Owaisi, we will celebrate Hyderabad Redemption Day as a state day... Owaisi does the politics of appeasement. Their (KCR) election symbol is a car, but KCR, KTR and Kavitha do not have the car steering. It is with Owaisi... We will make Telangana free of dynasty politics," he said.

He claimed KCR is afraid of Owaisi, which is why Hyderabad Liberation Day isn't celebrated in Telangana.

"Should we not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day to remember our liberation from the Razakars? Fearing Owaisi, KCR does not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. But we do not fear Owaisi. We will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day as a State day in Telangana once we form the government here," he added.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI file photo)

Meanwhile, Owaisi on Monday slammed BJP for promising the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in its Telangana manifesto.

"As far as UCC is concerned, I wish and hope that Amit Shah goes to Adilabad, Khammam and Warangal and stands in the midst of all the Adivasis and tells them about the implementation of the UCC," Owaisi said, according to PTI.

" He does not have the intellectual guts to go and say this thing, because the Adivasis will reject the BJP," he added.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30. The results will be declared on December 3.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

