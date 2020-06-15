e-paper
Andaman’s DGP tests positive for Covid-19, says will fight and win

Andaman and Nicobar Island had reported 38 Covid-19 patients till Monday morning and out of which five are active cases and 33 people have been discharged, according to the Union health ministry.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Andaman and Nicobar Island’s director general of police (DGP), Dependra Pathak.
File photo: Andaman and Nicobar Island's director general of police (DGP), Dependra Pathak. (Twitter)
         

Andaman and Nicobar Island’s director general of police (DGP), Dependra Pathak, said on Monday he and two other officials have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“While we #coronawarriors continue to lead from front ensuring best public service delivery in #FightAgainstCovid19 our three officers including myself have tested +ve,” Dependra Pathak tweeted. 

“Taking all precautions & following Govt protocol. We shall fight We shall win,” Pathak added.

The Union territory had reported 38 Covid-19 patients till Monday morning and out of which five are active cases and 33 people have been discharged, according to the Union health ministry.

It has not reported any deaths so far.

