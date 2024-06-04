AP Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes set to begin at 8am today

AP Election Result 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a fan, which is an election symbol of the YSR Congress Party, during an election rally for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls, at Kaikalur in Eluru.

AP Election Result 2024 LIVE: Welcome to our live blog of the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections results 2024. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The elections to 543 members of the Lok Sabha (the Surat and Indore seats went unopposed) was held in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1.

The election phases were: April 19 (Phase 1), April 26 (Phase 2), May 7 (Phase 3), May 13 (Phase 4), May 20 (Phase 5), May 25 (Phase 6), and June 1 (Phase 7). The results will be declared on June 4.

The Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with the state Assembly polls in the fourth phase on May 13. A total voter turnout of 80.66% in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies was recorded, according to the Election Commission. Follow full coverage of the Andhra Pradesh here.

As many as 454 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha in the state, according to the Election Commission.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) contested all 25 seats, aiming to maintain its stronghold in the state.

Within the INDIA alliance, the Indian National Congress fielded candidates for 23 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI) each contested one seat. On the other side, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contesting 17 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding candidates in 6 seats, and the Jana Sena Party contesting 2 seats.

The YSR Congress campaign centred around the welfare measures that it implemented during the past five years while the NDA highlighted the "failures" of the state government and the doles it would provide, if voted to power in the state and the job creation it would do.

Besides PM Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi undertook poll campaigns for their respective party candidates.

For the smooth conduct of the polls, the Election Commission deployed 1.06 lakh security personnel, who included 3,500 Karnataka police, 4,500 Tamil Nadu police, 1,614 ex-servicemen and 246 retired police personnel, among others.

However, despite their presence, several incident of violence were reported in the state on May 13.

Violence was reported in the state on polling day, with both the ruling chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and the Opposition parties accusing each other of resorting to violence.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused the YSR Congress of abducting its poll agents. There were complaints of the kidnapping of three TDP polling agents in the Punganur assembly constituency while the ruling party said that TDP had resorted to violence and disruptions during the voting process.

YSR Congress’ Tenali Assembly candidate Annabattuni Siva Kumar was captured on camera slapping a voter who protested when the former tried to jump the queue to cast his vote. This led to a physical altercation between the YSR Congress cadre who accompanied the candidate and the voter. The ECI eventually ordered the police to place Siva Kumar under house arrest until polling time was over.

Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena had also confirmed reports of sporadic violence in several parts of the state.

Media reports said that party supporters attacked rival party sympathisers in the Tadipatri assembly constituency and Gannavaram. Clashes were reported in Tirupati, Tadipatri and Palnadu. Crude bombs were hurled and vehicles were damaged in Palnadu, even as the police fired rubber bullets to disperse the clashing groups.

Due to damage to EVMs, polling was also suspended for some time in Palnadu district. Polling agents were also reportedly kidnapped and released only after EC’s intervention.

AP election: What exit polls forecasted

Exit polls conducted on June 1 by different media houses forecasted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in both the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls held on May 13.

An aggregate of exit polls shows that out of 25 parliamentary seats, the NDA is expected to win 19-25 seats, whereas the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is expected to win up to eight seats at most.

News 18 exit poll predicted NDA winning 19 to 22 seats, while YSRCP is likely to secure 5 to 8 seats, and the INDIA bloc may draw a blank. ABP C Voter exit poll also predicted 21-25 seats win for NDA in Andhra. Whereas YSCRP is likely to win 0-4 seats. It has also predicted zero seats for the INDIA bloc in the state.

According to exit polls of Republic TV-PMARQ, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 19 to 22 seats, while the YSRCP is likely to win 5 to 8 seats.

AP Lok Sabha elections: Key seats to watch in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam

Srikakulam

Eluru

Kadapa

Machilipatnam

Vijayawada

Guntur

Narasaraopet

Nellore

Tirupati

Chittor

Rajampet