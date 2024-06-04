AP Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes set to begin at 8am today
AP Election Result 2024 LIVE: Welcome to our live blog of the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections results 2024. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Follow Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections results here. The elections to 543 members of the Lok Sabha (the Surat and Indore seats went unopposed) was held in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1. Follow Lok Sabha election results LIVE here....Read More
The election phases were: April 19 (Phase 1), April 26 (Phase 2), May 7 (Phase 3), May 13 (Phase 4), May 20 (Phase 5), May 25 (Phase 6), and June 1 (Phase 7). The results will be declared on June 4.
The Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with the state Assembly polls in the fourth phase on May 13. A total voter turnout of 80.66% in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies was recorded, according to the Election Commission. Follow full coverage of the Andhra Pradesh here.
As many as 454 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha in the state, according to the Election Commission.
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) contested all 25 seats, aiming to maintain its stronghold in the state.
Within the INDIA alliance, the Indian National Congress fielded candidates for 23 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI) each contested one seat. On the other side, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contesting 17 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding candidates in 6 seats, and the Jana Sena Party contesting 2 seats.
The YSR Congress campaign centred around the welfare measures that it implemented during the past five years while the NDA highlighted the "failures" of the state government and the doles it would provide, if voted to power in the state and the job creation it would do.
Besides PM Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi undertook poll campaigns for their respective party candidates.
For the smooth conduct of the polls, the Election Commission deployed 1.06 lakh security personnel, who included 3,500 Karnataka police, 4,500 Tamil Nadu police, 1,614 ex-servicemen and 246 retired police personnel, among others.
However, despite their presence, several incident of violence were reported in the state on May 13.
Violence was reported in the state on polling day, with both the ruling chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and the Opposition parties accusing each other of resorting to violence.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused the YSR Congress of abducting its poll agents. There were complaints of the kidnapping of three TDP polling agents in the Punganur assembly constituency while the ruling party said that TDP had resorted to violence and disruptions during the voting process.
YSR Congress’ Tenali Assembly candidate Annabattuni Siva Kumar was captured on camera slapping a voter who protested when the former tried to jump the queue to cast his vote. This led to a physical altercation between the YSR Congress cadre who accompanied the candidate and the voter. The ECI eventually ordered the police to place Siva Kumar under house arrest until polling time was over.
Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena had also confirmed reports of sporadic violence in several parts of the state.
Media reports said that party supporters attacked rival party sympathisers in the Tadipatri assembly constituency and Gannavaram. Clashes were reported in Tirupati, Tadipatri and Palnadu. Crude bombs were hurled and vehicles were damaged in Palnadu, even as the police fired rubber bullets to disperse the clashing groups.
Due to damage to EVMs, polling was also suspended for some time in Palnadu district. Polling agents were also reportedly kidnapped and released only after EC’s intervention.
AP election: What exit polls forecasted
Exit polls conducted on June 1 by different media houses forecasted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in both the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls held on May 13.
An aggregate of exit polls shows that out of 25 parliamentary seats, the NDA is expected to win 19-25 seats, whereas the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is expected to win up to eight seats at most.
News 18 exit poll predicted NDA winning 19 to 22 seats, while YSRCP is likely to secure 5 to 8 seats, and the INDIA bloc may draw a blank. ABP C Voter exit poll also predicted 21-25 seats win for NDA in Andhra. Whereas YSCRP is likely to win 0-4 seats. It has also predicted zero seats for the INDIA bloc in the state.
According to exit polls of Republic TV-PMARQ, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 19 to 22 seats, while the YSRCP is likely to win 5 to 8 seats.
AP Lok Sabha elections: Key seats to watch in Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
Srikakulam
Eluru
Kadapa
Machilipatnam
Vijayawada
Guntur
Narasaraopet
Nellore
Tirupati
Chittor
Rajampet
Eligible voters for postal ballots in India include
- Service voters (members of the armed forces, state police personnel, etc.).
- Voters on election duty.
- Special voters (such as the President, Vice President, governors).
- Electors subjected to preventive detention.
- Voters above 80 years of age.
- Persons with disabilities.
Postal ballots are ballots that are sent by mail, allowing eligible voters to cast their vote remotely, rather than in person at a polling station.
AP Election Result 2024 Live: More than 6,000 paramilitary forces of the Centre have been deployed in several sensitive parts of Andhra Pradesh to prevent any outbreak of violence during the counting of votes for the elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the election commission officials said.
As many as 50 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), each comprising 135 personnel, have been posted in different parts of the state, particularly in sensitive districts Palnadu, Anantapur and Chittoor, which witnessed violent incidents on the day of polling on May 13 and next few days.
Some of the key seats to watch in Andhra Pradesh's Lok Sabha elections are Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Eluru, Kadapa, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur, amongst others.
As part of poll-related enforcement in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission oversaw the registration of 11,249 seizure FIRs, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Monday.
A total voter turnout of 80.66% in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies was recorded, according to the Election Commission.
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be taken up first.
