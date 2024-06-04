AP Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will TDP-Jana Sena-BJP end Jagan's reign?

AP Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during his nomination filing for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi.

AP Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Andhra Pradesh went to polls to elect the 175-member state assembly, besides 25 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections in a single phase on May 13.

The YSR Congress party, led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, contested for all 175 seats, while the Telugu Desam Party, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, fielded candidates in 144 seats. Its alliance partners—Jana Sena, led by actor Pawan Kalyan—contested in 21 seats and the BJP in 10 seats. Follow Lok Sabha election results here.

The INDIA bloc – comprising of the Congress, CPI(M) and CPI – contested 159, 7 and 7 seats, respectively.

According to the Election Commission, 454 candidates contested for the 25 Lok Sabha seats, and 2,387 did so in the Assembly polls.

A total voter turnout of 80.66% in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies was recorded, according to the Election Commission.

About 503 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha and 2,705 for assembly polls in the state.

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy contested the election from Pulivendula assembly constituency, which recorded a polling percentage of 81.34%, according to the data by the Election Commission. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan contested from the Pithapuram segment, which saw 86.63% voter turnout and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu from the Kuppam seat, which recorded 89.88% polling.

More than 6,000 para-military forces of the Centre have been deployed in several sensitive parts of Andhra Pradesh to prevent any outbreak of violence during the counting of votes for the general elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the election commission officials said.

As many as 50 companies of Central Reserve Police Force, each comprising 135 personnel, have been posted in different parts of the state, particularly in sensitive districts Palnadu, Anantapur and Chittoor districts which witnessed violent incidents on the day of polling on May 13 and the subsequent few days.

Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that a three-tier cordoning system would be in place at all counting centres and the areas surrounding the premises have been declared as red zones.

“Section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated in and around EVM strongrooms and counting centres, among other tight security measures,” he said

AP election: Violence on poll day

Violence was reported in the state on polling day (May 13), with both the ruling chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and the Opposition parties accusing each other of resorting to violence.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused the YSR Congress of abducting its poll agents. There were complaints of the kidnapping of three TDP polling agents in the Punganur assembly constituency while the ruling party said that TDP had resorted to violence and disruptions during the voting process.

YSR Congress’ Tenali Assembly candidate Annabattuni Siva Kumar was captured on camera slapping a voter who protested when the former tried to jump the queue to cast his vote. This led to a physical altercation between the YSR Congress cadre who accompanied the candidate and the voter. The ECI eventually ordered the police to place Siva Kumar under house arrest until polling time was over.

Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena had also confirmed reports of sporadic violence in several parts of the state.

Media reports said that party supporters attacked rival party sympathisers in the Tadipatri assembly constituency and Gannavaram. Clashes were reported in Tirupati, Tadipatri and Palnadu. Crude bombs were hurled and vehicles were damaged in Palnadu, even as the police fired rubber bullets to disperse the clashing groups.

Due to damage to EVMs, polling was also suspended for some time in Palnadu district. Polling agents were also reportedly kidnapped and released only after EC’s intervention.

AP election: What exit polls predicted

Exit polls conducted on June 1 forecasted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections held on May 13. According to NDTV India - Jan Ki Baat, the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is expected to be ousted from power.

In addition, TV5 Telugu's exit poll results predict a decisive win for the NDA, projecting them to secure 161 seats, while the YSRCP is anticipated to win only 14 out of the 175 assembly seats they contested.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll also anticipates a significant victory for the NDA, projecting them to secure between 98-120 seats out of the total 175. Within the NDA, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to emerge as the single largest party, with an estimated 78-96 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win 4-6 constituencies, while the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is projected to secure 16-18 seats.

AP elections: Prominent candidates in the fray

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP)- Pulivendula

N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) - Kuppam

Pawan Kalyan (JSP) - Pithapuram

Killi Kruparani (Congress)- Tekkali

Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP)- Srikakulam

Dharmana Krishna Das (YSRCP)- Narasannapeta

Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP)- Kurupam

Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP) - Anaparthy

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (TDP) -Undi

Chintamaneni Prabhakar (TDP) -Denduluru

YS Chowdary (BJP) -Vijayawada West

Nadendla Manohar (JSP)- Tenali

Kanna Lakshminarayana (TDP)-Sattenapalle

Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP)- Nellore Rural

Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP) -Kadapa

Nandamuri Balakrishna (TDP) -Hindupur

Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (TDP) -Pileru

Nara Lokesh (TDP) -Mangalagiri

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP) -Punganur