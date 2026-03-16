Andhra TDP MP, ex-BRS MLA test positive for drugs after raid at Hyderabad farmhouse

TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy were among several prominent people detained on Sunday following an alleged drug bust at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on Saturday night, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that the MP and seven others were released hours later. The EAGLE team found several political figures and businessmen allegedly consuming narcotics during the weekend party. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

According to Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) superintendent of police R Giridhar, forces from EAGLE and special operations team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police conducted a raid at a private party in Aziznagar, Moinabad, on Saturday night, after receiving information that narcotic substances were being consumed at the party.

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“The EAGLE team found several political figures and businessmen allegedly consuming narcotics during the weekend party. In the rapid drug screening test conducted on 11 individuals at the party, six tested positive for drug consumption, including a former MLA and a sitting Lok Sabha member,” Giridhar said.

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According to an official, those who tested positive include Putta Mahesh Kumar, Pilot Rohith Reddy, Rohith Reddy’s brother Ritesh Reddy and Delhi realtor Namith Mishra.

In a statement on social media, the MP said, “I haven’t done anything wrong. I was invited for dinner by people staying in Hyderabad, and I didn’t do anything wrong there.”