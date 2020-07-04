e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Animal rights activist alleges assault

Animal rights activist alleges assault

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Animal rights activist and founding member of the animal welfare organisation Neighbourhood Woof Ayesha Christina Benn has alleged that she and her three team members were allegedly assaulted by a crowd in outer Delhi’s Rishi Nagar near Rani Bagh while they were corralling street dogs for sterilisation on Friday night. A video of Benn narrating her ordeal inside the police station was widely circulated on social media.

Benn alleged that around 20 people blocked her car and vandalised its windows and windshields in their attempt to pull her and her colleagues—Deepak, Vipin and Abhishek—out of the vehicle with the intent to assault and kill them. Benn suffered cuts on her face and bled. A case of assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation was registered at the Rani police station on her complaint and medical examination report.

The police, however, said that there was a scuffle between the residents of Rishi Nagar and the Neighbourhood Woof members over their identities. Three residents were injured after they were hit by the car while the Neighbourhood Woof members attempted to escape from the spot, said deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan.

According to Benn, she and three of her team members had gone to catch street dogs on the invitation of a local resident. “We were corralling the last dog when a resident enquired about us and our work. I briefed him and continued our work. The man and his family members then started arguing with my two colleagues,” said Benn.

As they were leaving the place in the car, Benn alleged, around 20 locals arrived and blocked their way and intimidated them.

top news
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In