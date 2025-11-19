Anmol Bishnoi sent to 11-day NIA custody after arrest, deportation to India

Wanted gangster Anmol Bishnoi was sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 11 days, hours after he arrived in India following his deportation from the US. New Delhi: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, being brought to the Patiala House Court.(PTI)

Bishnoi was a key accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, and faced 22 cases in Rajasthan. He is the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol arrived in India this afternoon after being “removed” from the US, and was produced at the Patiala House Court around 5 pm, amid heavy security, including RAF deployment.

The NIA had sought a 15-day custody of Anmol, but the court granted the probe agency 11 days.

After taking him into custody in Delhi, the NIA released a statement, detailing how he was involved in the terror acts over the years and revealed that he “executed” them from the US.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA said that Anmol worked in close coordination with his brother Lawrence and and 'terrorist' Goldy Brar.

"Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground," the NIA release read.