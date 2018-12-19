Another fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Kamgar hospital

Another fire broke out at Mumbai’s ESIC Kamgar Hospital on Thursday. No report of casualties yet. The fire broke out at 7:54 pm.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control. The pidder piller (electric box) situated in the ESIC hospital’s premises was set ablaze which led to the accident. This is the second incident of fire that took place in the same hospital in one week.

On Monday, the first incident of fire was reported on the ground floor of the state-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri. The level three fire was reported at 4:20 pm from the fourth floor of the ESIC Hospital, which shot up to level four at 4:54 pm, fire department officials had said.

The fire had killed eight people, including a two-month-old infant, while 147, mostly patients and staff, were injured.

