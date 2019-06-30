Another spell of heatwave from today in Delhi: IMD

The city reeled under heat and humidity Saturday as the day temperature settled five degrees above normal. The weatherman has predicted another spell of heatwave between June 30 and July 1.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees Celsius, or is above 40 degrees Celsius in summer, with a variation of five degrees or more above normal. On Saturday, the city woke up to a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Palam and Aya Nagar weather stations experienced heat wave-like conditions with the temperature settling at 44.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal and 43.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal.

“Dry and hot westerly and north-westerly winds travelling from Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana are blowing over Delhi,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), IMD.

Besides, some south-westerly winds are bringing moisture, resulting in high humidity levels. Humidity levels oscillated between 43 and 28 per cent.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 04:28 IST