Anti-Modi alliance is also anti-people, says PM as oppn meets in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the target of sharp attacks at Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Kolkata, ran down the effort of opposition leaders to gang up against him. PM Modi, who spoke at a public meeting in Silvassa, said the big difference between the opposition leaders and him was that they were trying to save themselves while, he was spending his time, in interest of the country. It was a reference to PM Modi’s engagements during the day. He had inaugurated the first private facility in the country where the K9 Vajra self-propelled Howitzer guns will be manufactured.

“My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It’s but natural for them to get angry as I’ve prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called mahagathbandhan,” he said.

“This grand alliance is not just against me but the people of this country. All of them haven’t come together yet but they are already negotiating their share in the spoils of power,” PM Modi said even as the Kolkata rally was underway.

The Kolkata rally, proposed in July last year, is seen as an attempt to place Mamata Banerjee in a leadership role for the opposition alliance that has been in the making. The opposition parties had decided against settling for a presumptive prime minister before the results of the Lok Sabha elections are out.

In his speech after laying the foundation stone for a medical college in Silvassa, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, PM Modi made several references to the mega opposition meet in Kolkata against him.

At one point, he suggested that opposition leaders from across the country were in Kolkata because the Bengal BJP, which has only one lawmaker in the state assembly, to help Trinamool Congress’s Mamata Banerjee stop its march in Bengal.

‘A one-MLA party is giving them such sleepless nights that though it is only one MLA... they are shouting bachao bachao (save us, save us),” he said.

He also attacked Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing the BJP’s rath yatra, saying it was ironical that ‘those who crush democracy in their own state are now preaching about saving the democracy”.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:58 IST