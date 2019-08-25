‘Anti-national to silence people’: Priyanka Gandhi jabs Centre on Kashmir

india

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Centre for the restrictions in Kashmir and accused it of being anti-national by silencing the people of the valley, a day after her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders were sent back from the Srinagar airport.

She re-tweeted a small video clip of a Kashmiri woman telling her Rahul Gandhi on board an aircraft from Srinagar how the restrictions are throttling the people and how unsafe they feel about their children.

“How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of “Nationalism”. There is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so,” Priyanka tweeted.

The woman met Rahul Gandhi in the flight that he and other opposition leaders had taken on their way to Delhi after the administration did not allow them to move out of the Srinagar airport.

On his return to Delhi the former Congress chief said things were not normal in Jammu and Kashmir. “We wanted to get a sense of what people are going through and help the situation if we could. But unfortunately we were not allowed to go beyond the airport. The press people with us were mishandled, beaten. It’s clear that things are not normal in Jammu and Kashmir,” Gandhi said.

The newly created union territory has been out of bounds for politicians ever since the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government claims that the situation is gradually returning to normal and that restrictions would eventually be lifted.

