Are banks open or closed on January 14 and 15? Check state-wise holiday details

As the country gears up for harvest festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal and Bihu, many people are wondering whether banks will remain open during the celebrations. Banks in several cities will observe holidays on January 14 and 15 to mark major harvest festivals. (AFP/Representational image)

Banks in several states will observe holidays on January 14 and 15 to mark major harvest festivals including Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Uttarayana Punyakala and Pongal, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Banks will be closed in a few eastern and northeastern states on January 14, and in major metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad on January 15.

These mid-winter harvest festivals are celebrated across large India. They mark the end of winter and the beginning of a new agricultural season.

According to the RBI, these festivals are classified as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.