Are banks open or closed on January 14 and 15? Check state-wise holiday details
Banks will be closed in 4 states on January 14 and 8 other states on Jan 15 as India celebrates harvest festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.
As the country gears up for harvest festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal and Bihu, many people are wondering whether banks will remain open during the celebrations.
Banks in several states will observe holidays on January 14 and 15 to mark major harvest festivals including Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Uttarayana Punyakala and Pongal, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.
Banks will be closed in a few eastern and northeastern states on January 14, and in major metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad on January 15.
These mid-winter harvest festivals are celebrated across large India. They mark the end of winter and the beginning of a new agricultural season.
According to the RBI, these festivals are classified as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
|January 2026
|1
|2
|3
|12
|14
|15
|16
|17
|23
|26
|Agartala
|•
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|•
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|•
|Hyderabad
|•
|•
|Imphal
|•
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|•
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|Kochi
|•
|•
|Kohima
|•
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|•
|Patna
|•
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|•
|•
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|•
|Vijayawada
|•
|•
|•
The RBI has listed a total of 10 such holidays in January, apart from regular bank closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Check bank holidays for January 2026:-
- January 1 - New year's day and Gaan Ngai. Gaan Ngai is predominantly celebrated as a harvest festival across the north eastern states of India including Manipur and Nagaland.
- January 2 - New year celebration and Mannam Jayanthi. Celebrated in Kerala, Mannam Jayanthi marks the birth anniversary of renowned social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan.
- January 3 - Celebrated by the Islamic community, January 3 marks the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali.
- January 12 - Celebrated predominantly in West Bengal, January 12 marks the birth anniversary of monk and philosopher Swami Vivekananda.
- January 14 - Harvest festivals Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.
- January 15 - Harvest festivals of Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Makara Sankranti, and election to municipal corporations in Maharashtra.
- January 16 - Celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Thiruvalluvar Day honors the ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. In southern states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kanuma is observed by worshipping cattle and their role in agriculture.
- January 17 - Celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Uzhavar Thirunal honours farmers.
- January 23 - The day marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The day also coincides with Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami), Vir Surendrasai Jayanti and Basanta Panchami, observed predominantly across the eastern states of India.
- January 26 - Republic Day