'Are dogs not allowed?' Rahul Gandhi's candid exchange outside Parliament after Congress MP brings pup

A controversy erupted in Parliament on Monday after Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury briefly brought a puppy into the complex, prompting reactions across party lines and setting off a flurry of debates online. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joked that these are the matters being discussed in India today after Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brought a dog to Parliament.(AICC/ANI Photo)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a candid exchange with reporters outside Parliament, responding to the controversy over the Congress MP bringing a dog.

Rahul Gandhi said India is probably discussing these things nowadays.

“Dog is the main topic today, I believe,” he said. “What did the poor dog do? Are dogs not allowed here? It is allowed inside...Maybe pets are not allowed here. ..I guess these are the things that India is discussing these days,” he said.

Chowdhury had earlier clarified the circumstances, saying she had not intentionally brought a pet into Parliament. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, she explained that she had rescued the puppy moments earlier after witnessing a scooter collide with a car.

“Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion?” she said, as per ANI.

She questioned why a moment of compassion had turned into a national talking point, arguing that more pressing issues required attention. “The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day,” she added.

