Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Are Delhi, NCR schools open today? How cities in the region are dealing with pollution levels

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 07:46 am IST

This comes as the AQI in Delhi fell, but it still remains in the ‘very poor' category as of Tuesday morning at 381.

Delhi-NCR has been grappling with dangerously high air pollution levels, prompting the government to change the way schools in the region function.

Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force in Delhi-NCR.(HT File Photo)
Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force in Delhi-NCR.(HT File Photo)

While schools across Delhi-NCR remain open, most cities in the region have ordered them to conduct the classes either online or in a hybrid mode.

This comes as the AQI in Delhi fell, but it still remains in the ‘very poor' category as of Tuesday morning at 381, after three consecutive days of remaining above 400.

Are Delhi-NCR schools open?

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Are Delhi, NCR schools open today? How cities in the region are dealing with pollution levels
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On