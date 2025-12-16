Are Delhi, NCR schools open today? How cities in the region are dealing with pollution levels
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 07:46 am IST
Delhi-NCR has been grappling with dangerously high air pollution levels, prompting the government to change the way schools in the region function.
While schools across Delhi-NCR remain open, most cities in the region have ordered them to conduct the classes either online or in a hybrid mode.
This comes as the AQI in Delhi fell, but it still remains in the ‘very poor' category as of Tuesday morning at 381, after three consecutive days of remaining above 400.
Are Delhi-NCR schools open?
- The Delhi government has mandated schools to transition from a hybrid system to fully online classes for students up to Class 5, according to an official order by the Directorate of School Education.
- All other classes in Delhi's schools, except classes 10 and 12, will follow a hybrid model, with physical classes allowed whenever possible.
- As for Gurugram, schools across the district have continued to operate in a physical mode, raising concerns among parents. Despite the enforcement of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), no directive has been issued by the Gurugram district commissioner to shift classes online.
- In Noida, all students from pre-nursery to Class 5 will attend classes entirely in online mode until further notice, the district authorities have said. Students in Classes 6 to 9 will have classes conducted in a hybrid format, combining both online and physical modes as required. Classes for Class 11 students will also be held in hybrid mode.
- In Ghaziabad, the District Inspector of Schools stated that classes from Pre-Nursery to Class 5 will be conducted online, while Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 will follow a hybrid model. The order further directed that “all Headmasters/Principals of schools in the district and operators of coaching centres are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the above order.”
