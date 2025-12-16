Are Delhi, NCR schools open today? How cities in the region are dealing with pollution levels

Delhi-NCR has been grappling with dangerously high air pollution levels, prompting the government to change the way schools in the region function. Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force in Delhi-NCR.(HT File Photo)

While schools across Delhi-NCR remain open, most cities in the region have ordered them to conduct the classes either online or in a hybrid mode.

This comes as the AQI in Delhi fell, but it still remains in the ‘very poor' category as of Tuesday morning at 381, after three consecutive days of remaining above 400.

Are Delhi-NCR schools open?