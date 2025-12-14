Noida, Ghaziabad schools shift to online mode as air quality worsens in NCR

As smog thickened and air quality slipped into the severe category, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad switched to online and hybrid classes, prioritizing children’s health while keeping academic schedules on track. Noida,India-December 03, 2025:School students go to school on smoggy and cold mornings amid rising air pollution levels, in Noida, India, on Wednesday ,December 03, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

This comes after Delhi government announced the same.

Following the implementation of GRAP Stage-IV, the Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad district administrations announced revised arrangements for schools and coaching centres.

Noida and Ghaziabad schools and coaching centers

In Noida, students from pre-nursery to Class V will attend classes entirely online until further notice, while Classes VI to IX and Class XI will be conducted in a hybrid format, combining physical and online modes wherever feasible, in view of rising pollution levels.

In Ghaziabad, the District Inspector of Schools said classes from Pre-Nursery and Nursery to Class V will be conducted in online mode, while Classes VI to IX and Class XI will follow a hybrid model.

“Keeping in view the adverse impact on the health of students… classes shall be conducted as follows from 14.12.2025 until further orders,” the office order stated.

The order further directed that “all Headmasters/Principals of schools in the district and operators of coaching centres are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the above order.”

Delhi govt's announcement for schools

“All heads of schools of government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes for children up to Class IX and XI in a ‘hybrid’ mode, both physical and online, wherever online classes are feasible, with immediate effect until further orders,” the Directorate of Education said in its official notice.

The notice added that students and their guardians will have the choice to attend classes online wherever the option is available.

The directive applies to government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board in Delhi.