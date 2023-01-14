Armed forces open to youth of all castes, religions: Rajnath

There is hardly any area of life today without participation of women, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, adding Indian armed forces have opportunities for the youth of all castes and religions.

Addressing students at the convocation ceremony of the Integral University in Lucknow, Singh said, “In the army, there were many wings where the doors were once closed for women. You will be happy to know that today women are being deployed on warships as well as in the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen.”

Advising students to develop a positive attitude towards life, Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, said: “Success and failure go hand in hand in life. The difference is what you learn from your failures and the road map you make to deal with them. A positive attitude towards life and not being disheartened by any failure makes a person special.”

He added: “No success is final and no failure is fatal.”

The minister also praised the youth for making the best use of entrepreneurship opportunities in the country. There were only 500 to 600 startups in the country in 2014, Singh said, adding: “Now there are over 80,000 startups.”

“This was made possible because of the ecosystem that was created by the government and also the youth of the country thought of taking risks. Never be scared of taking risks,” he said. “There has never been a dearth of talent among our Indian youth.”

Singh also pointed out the major strides India has taken in terms of digital infrastructure.

“Digital infrastructure got a massive boost. We moved from 2G, 3G to 4G. Now 5G services have been rolled out. We plan to take 5G services to remote areas of the country within a few years,” he said. “Digital transactions have been made easier. In December last year alone, with the help of UPI, a total of 7.82 billion transactions took place in the country. Now even rural areas of the country are not untouched by this digital revolution.”