Home / India News / Army chief visits India-Pak border in Jammu, reviews security scenario

Army chief visits India-Pak border in Jammu, reviews security scenario

General Naravane will fly to Pathankot later in the day, an officer said.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:39 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane.
Amid India-China standoff, Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday visited forward areas along the 198 kilometre-long India-Pak international border in Jammu region to review security scenario and preparedness of troops.

“The Army chief arrived in a fixed-wing aircraft at the technical airport in Jammu and then visited Tiger Division from where he flew into the chopper to the forward areas to take stock of security scenario and to review operational preparedness of the troops, “ said a senior Army officer.

The International Border (IB) in Jammu region is manned by the BSF on the Indian side and Pakistani Rangers on their side.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recently constructed six strategic bridges along the international border - two in Tarnah area of Hiranagar in Kathua district and four in Akhnoor-Pallanwala sector - for the swift movement of Armed Forces. Defence minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated all six bridges recently.

The Army officer informed that General MM Naravane will fly to Pathankot later in the day.

“Though there is no heightened activity across the IB, Army chief had to see the prevailing security scenario,” said the officer.

