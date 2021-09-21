Army helicopter crash-lands in Udhampur, both pilots succumb to injuries

A Cheetah helicopter of the Army aviation corps crash-landed in Shiv Ghar Dhar area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, injuring its two pilots. The pilots were rushed to the command hospital in Udhampur. Later, senior army officials said both the pilots succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

However, the army is yet to issue an official statement.

The chopper had taken off from Nagrota, the headquarters of 16 Corps, this morning on a training sortie.

“Today during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand had said earlier in the day.

Some villagers were the first responders to the incident and they evacuated the injured pilots from the mangled aircraft.