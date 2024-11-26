‘Arresting priests not going to do any good’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar slams Chinmoy Das' arrest in Bangladesh

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday took strong exception to the arrest of former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, saying that it is not going to do any good to them or for the country's image. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that as a spiritual leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, was only caring for his people. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

Krishna Das, also known as Chandan Kumar Dhar, was reportedly arrested from the Dhaka airport on Monday afternoon. He has been detained on charges of sedition, which stems from a case filed on October 31 with the Kotwali Police Station.

The leader's arrest has triggered many religious organisations to seek the Indian government's intervention and also prompted reaction from spiritual gurus, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

In a video message, the founder of Art of Living Foundation, said, "It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister of a neighbouring country to arrest a spiritual leader. He is not taking weapons, he is not taking guns, he is caring for his people. He is just standing up for the rights and wants the government to hear the atrocities that are happening to the minorities there."

"Arresting religious priests is not going to do any good to them or to the people or to the country or even the image of Bangladesh," Ravi Shankar added.

'Expect much more from Yunus'

He said he expected much more from Nobel laureate, Professor Mohammad Yunus, who is heading Bangladesh's interim government. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that Yunus is expected to bring more peace and security people, which is why he has been placed at the Prime Minister's position.

"We did not expect him to take such action which would further create more tension between the communities and fear," he added.

The spiritual guru, also called as Gurudev, further urged the Bangladeshi government to take care of the minorities in the country, asking them to take control of the "radical elements" who are spoiling the reputation of their own country.

"We request the government of Bangladesh to please take care of their minorities and control the radical elements that ransacking your own country and its image. Bangladesh has been known as a very liberal and progressive country. Do you want to take the country backwards? It's a very sorry state of affairs," he said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also requested the Indian government to pressurise Bangladesh to take care of the minorities' security.

"I hope the government of India also puts pressure, and I call for the international community to not let this go the way it is going and put pressure to bring security and safety to the minorities and make people safe there," the spiritual guru said in the video message.

Krishna Das was refused bail by a Chittagong court, which sent him to custody on Tuesday.

The former ISKCON leader had organised several rallies in Bangaldesh to condemn what the protesters "describe as atrocities against fellow devotees".

Violent protests broke out in Dhaka after Krishna Das' arrest, resulting in the death of a public prosecutor, Saiful Islam Alif.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement expressing India's concern over the arrest and bail denial of Chinmoy Krishna Das and urged authorities to ensure the safety and security of all Hindus and minorities.