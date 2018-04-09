Arunachal Pradesh leaders rubbish China’s ‘transgression’ charge

Cutting across party lines, political leaders in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday strongly opposed China for its charge of “transgression” against the Indian Army in the state’s strategically sensitive Asaphila region.

From the ruling BJP to the opposition Congress and the PPA, the leaders spoke out against China, stressing that the area belonged to India.

The Asaphila region is in Arunachal Pradesh and belongs to India, and such patrolling is a regular practice there, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy said.

“China’s protest at a border personnel meeting (BPM) on March 15 ... is shocking and surprising,” Sanjoy, a former MP, said, adding that the charge was baseless.

PTI reported on Sunday that the Chinese military had protested against the Indian Army’s “transgression” into the Asaphila area along the disputed border in Arunachal Pradesh, a charge that was roundly rejected by the Indian side.

Taking strong exception to repeated allegations made by China, state BJP vice-president Dominic Tadar said Beijing needed to shed its negative attitude.

State civil supplies minister Kamlung Mossang, who represents the sensitive Miao Assembly constituency of Changlang district, said no nation should interfere in India’s internal matters.

“What it (India) does and where, are up to India’s lawmakers, planners and executors and nobody else’s affair,” he said.

While Sanjoy took a dig at the BJP-led NDA government for its “weak diplomatic policy” which he said had led to the current situation, senior People’s Party Leader (PPA) Takam Pario slammed Bejing, saying such charges had no ground -- political or geographical.

“Beijing should not undermine democratically elected governments ruling India as well as Arunachal Pradesh. India is the largest democracy in the world and always toes democratic principles in its every action,” Pario said and advised China to rise above its narrow diplomatic attitude.

PPA president Kahfa Begin charged China with forcibly occupying large areas of India following the 1962 war.

Citing the example of Duya village where indigenous Nah and Tagin tribes of Arunachal Pradesh still live, he said China should return India’s land instead of claiming Indian territory as its own.