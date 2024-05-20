‘Arvind Kejriwal a shameless person’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of taking U-turns.



Addressing a rally in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, Shah said,"Kejriwal, who talked about filing cases against the corrupt, was himself arrested in a corruption case. He has been arrested for one scam, while investigation is due for seven other scams."



“Kejriwal is the only leader, who is stuck to the CM's chair despite facing corruption charges. He has built a bungalow like a billionaire,” he added.



Shah also trained guns at Kejriwal over the latest controversy surrounding alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.



“A woman MP was assaulted at the chief minister's residence. Such a CM cannot protect women,” he added.



“Kejriwal believes in odd-even. On odd days, he lectures on corruption by listing the corrupt. On even days, he allies with the corrupt and becomes part of the INDI Alliance. On odd days, he demands resignation, but on even days, he is sent to jail but doesn't resign,” Shah added.



“Arvind Kejriwal is a shameless person. He was sent to jail in a corruption case but did not give up the seat of the CM. It's about time to expose a hypocritical person like Arvind Kejriwal,” he added. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a campaign meeting in support of party's south Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in New Delhi.(PTI)

‘Cong would not be seen even with binoculars after Lok Sabha elections’: Shah

Amit Shah also addressed a rally in Haryana's Jhajjar wherein he launched an all out attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

"Congress is spreading lies that if BJP gets the majority, the reservation will be scrapped. Till the time BJP is in Parliament no one will be able to touch the reservation. Rahul Gandhi at the start of this election started the Bharat Jodo Yatra and by the election ends it will be 'Congress Dhundo Yatra'. Congress can't be seen even with the help of binoculars after Lok Sabha elections," the minister said.



He further claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already crossed 270 seats in the four phases of the General Elections while Congress and Rahul Gandhi are struggling to win even 40 seats.



“Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the prime minister and Hooda wants to make his son his chief minister. The people who are into politics for the sake of their sons and daughters cannot benefit the youths of the nation,” Shah added.