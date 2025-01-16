Menu Explore
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
Arvind Kejriwal ‘gangster in Gujarat jail' reaction as Saif Ali Khan stabbed in Mumbai house

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 03:23 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Maharashtra government for allegedly failing to provide security to Mumbai residents.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Maharashtra government on Thursday for allegedly failing to provide security to Mumbai residents, hours after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder in his Bandra residence.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday.(Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday.(Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief made the statement while apparently referring to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. "A gangster sitting in a Gujarat jail is acting fearlessly. It seems like he is being protected," Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference.

“It is a matter of concern that such a big actor who lives in such a safe place is attacked in his house. This raises questions about the state and central governments. Earlier, Salman Khan was attacked, Baba Siddiqui was killed. If the government cannot provide security to such big celebrities, then what about the common people? The double-engine government can neither provide good governance nor security to the people,” news agency ANI quoted the former Delhi chief minister as saying.

In response, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva says, "... On what basis is Arvind Kejriwal asking questions? First, look at Delhi where you are in power. First, answer for your black deeds and your dirty work."

The incident took at Saif Ali Khan's home in the Bandra building, known as "Satguru Sharan", where the actor's maid was allegedly approached by an intruder. The argument descended into violence until Saif Ali Khan tried to step in to settle the situation. However, the situation escalated and turned into in an altercation in which Khan was stabbed. The actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor reaches Lilavati Hospital with police security to meet Saif Ali Khan after his surgeries. Watch

Saif Ali Khan ‘is currently in recovery’

Saif Ali Khan's team released a statement, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident."

The team added, "We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
