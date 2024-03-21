Arvind Kejriwal third AAP leader to be arrested in Delhi excise policy case. Who are the others?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, after being questioned by the central agency at his residence.



“We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself,” Delhi minister Atishi posted on X.



Kejriwal is the third high-profile Aam Aadmi Party leader to be arrested in the probe into the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case.



Manish Sisodia

Last year, Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 following an eight-hour-long questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy. At the time of arrest, the AAP leader was serving as the deputy chief minister of Delhi and held 18 out of 33 portfolios in the government headed by Kejriwal. The arrest had taken place months after the CBI had registered case against 15 people including Sisodia on August 17, 2022. His premises were also searched by the CBI in connection with the case.



Later, the ED also recorded the AAP leader's statement in the case before arresting him on March 9 last year.



Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh was the second high-profile AAP leader to be arrested in the case. The 51-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was held under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged role in procuring favours for himself and certain businessmen through his aides by influencing the 2021 policy.



According to an ED chargesheet filed last year, a restauranteur named Dinesh Arora was said to be ‘extremely close’ to both Singh and Sisodia. The agency alleged that Arora received a call from Sanjay Singh in 2020, who reportedly said that Delhi assembly elections were approaching and AAP was in need of funds.



According to the central agency, Arora spoke to several restaurant owners and arranged cheques worth ₹82 lakh for collection of party funds for the assembly elections in the national capital.