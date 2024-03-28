Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand ends today. Delhi CM to reveal details of liquor 'scam' in court?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand on Thursday, March 28. Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, is expected to “reveal the truth” regarding the "so-called Delhi liquor scam" in the court on March 28, as claimed by his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

Additionally, the Delhi high court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) praying for the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister on Thursday. The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in a digital briefing, said her husband would reveal the details of the alleged liquor scam in court on Thursday and also present evidence.

Sunita Kejriwal said when she met him in ED custody, he told her that the central agency has conducted more than 250 raids in connection with the "so-called liquor scam" in the last two years but "not a single paisa" has been found.

The ED raided Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain's places but no money was found. They raided our (CM residence) place and found just ₹73,000, she said and asked whether the money was from the “so-called liquor scam”.

“In the so-called liquor scam, the ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof…,” Sunita Kejriwal said.

The ED had arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a petition moved by Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and also challenging THE ED remand granted by the trial court while not granting any immediate relief.

Delhi education minister Atishi said, "What the honourable high court has stated in today's order is a very important observation. Until now, only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and members of the opposition and the INDIA bloc have repeatedly raised questions, stating that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is not legal, undemocratic and politically motivated."

"But today, even the HC has said that there is a need to check whether this arrest is politically motivated. The HC has also said that this arrest could be undemocratic and unlawful and that is why the HC has issued the notice to the ED," said Atishi.

Refusing to interfere with the arrest of Kejriwal, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the AAP leader's petition challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED's custody, and asked the agency to file its response to it as well as his plea for interim relief of release before April 2.

The judge, in the order, clarified the matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted.

The opposition INDIA bloc is holding a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to "safeguard the country's interests and democracy".

Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Kejriwal over the alleged liquor scam and said he does not want any investigation against himself.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit Irani said the Supreme Court has said that there is a money trail in the liquor scam. Kejriwal skipped nine summonses issued by the ED. "They (AAP) used money looted in a liquor scam for Goa and Punjab election campaigns," she alleged.

Union minister Anurag Thakur also attacked Kejriwal. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP leader should step down from the post of the Delhi chief minister.