As coronavirus spreads its footprints, Karnataka reports 8th positive case

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:24 IST

Karnataka which recorded the first death in the country due to Covid-19 on March 12, reported one more positive case of coronavirus from Bengaluru on Monday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to eight.

Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said a 32-year-old man who is an IT industry professional and had returned from the USA via London recently was confirmed positive for coronavirus.

The man who was earlier quarantined at home has been moved to an isolation facility after the infection was confirmed. Two primary contacts, his wife and maid are being monitored and all preventive measures including contact tracing has been initiated, he added.

Meanwhile Health and Family welfare minister B Sriramulu said that so far 1,14,705 air passengers have been screened at various airports in Karnataka. He also said that 104 Arogya Sahayavani centres which receive calls about coronavirus have been set up in various parts of the state. On Monday, these centres received 25,726 calls and addressed concerns of callers. Sriramulu said all those who have tested positive and those who are in quarantine are being counseled.

Bengaluru’s civic body - Bangalore Bruhata Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) on Monday ordered the closure of all airconditioned super markets in the city as a preventive measure against coronavirus. The state government had earlier ordered that all malls, cinema theatres, sports stadiums and any place where there was a possibility of large congregation of people would be shut for a week till March 21.