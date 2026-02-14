As PMO shifts to new address, here's what happens to South Block on Raisina Hill: A look back, and into the future

Their story began in 1911, when the British Crown announced the transfer of India’s Capital from Calcutta to Delhi. The task of designing the new imperial city fell to British architect Edwin Lutyens, whose sweeping vision gave birth to what would later be called Lutyens’ Delhi. The Secretariat buildings on Raisina Hill, however, were designed by his contemporary Herbert Baker. Completed in 1931, the symmetrical North and South Blocks were conceived as grand symbols of imperial authority.

As the PMO shifts to this modern facility, the twin blocks of Raisina Hill – North and South Block , known as the Secretariat during the Raj – are preparing for a second life. The imposing structures will be transformed into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, envisioned as the world’s largest museum, spread across 155,000 square metres. The museum will chronicle the history of the country, of which these buildings have long been a part.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Seva Teerth, a new complex that will now house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), marking a historic departure from South Block, the sandstone citadel that has served as the nerve centre of Indian governance for nearly eight decades.

“The British wanted to build a majestic Capital that was meant to serve as the showpiece of the British Empire. Baker, who designed the Secretariat building, loved Indian architecture and designed it in the Indo-Saracenic Revival style, fusing classical European grandeur with Indian motifs such as red-and-cream Dholpur sandstone, massive domes, colonnaded balconies, projecting chajjas, intricate jaalis and jharokhas,” says AK Jain, former commissioner (planning) Delhi Development Authority, who has written several books on the making of New Delhi.

“The Secretariat buildings were as impressive as the government house. They rose up majestically from the Great Place, forming the ‘stupendous platform’ Baker had aimed for. This effect was amply achieved, as Indians soon began to call the Secretariat ‘Raisina ka qila’ or the ‘Fort of Raisina’. Here, the Indian elements were more obvious and blended less subtly with the classical Western ones than in Lutyens’ architecture,” writes historian Swapna Liddle in her book Connaught Place and the Making of New Delhi.

The construction was not without friction. Lutyens and Baker famously clashed over the elevation of the Secretariat relative to the Viceroy’s House, now Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Lutyens wanted the Secretariat at a lower level, fearing it would obstruct the view of the Viceroy’s residence. Baker, however, insisted on equal prominence – and ultimately prevailed, Jain said.

Baker drew heavy inspiration from his earlier work in South Africa. The Union Building in Pretoria – the seat of the South African government – shares a striking resemblance with the Delhi Secretariat, from the similar symmetric blocks with identical towers to its sweeping colonnaded balconies.

Despite its grandeur, the inauguration of New Delhi on February 10, 1931, was seen by many as an imperial imposition, as reported by several newspaper reports from that time, including HT.

Liddle cites a report by The Times, London, in her book, “It would be idle to pretend that the ceremony had any popular support. The attendance was confined entirely to those admitted by official invitation. All approaches to New Delhi were plastered with armed police, and little encouragement was given to anyone who desired to offer a demonstration, friendly or otherwise.”

Her book also cites Hindustan Times editorial of February 13: “The whole ethos of the proceedings was imperialistic and gave one the impression of having been designed to demonstrate the supremacy of the White Man.”

After Independence, however, these corridors became the crucible of a new nation. India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, worked from the South Block, while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel operated from the North Block, overseeing the integration of 562 princely states. Within these walls were shaped the Five-Year Plans, decisions of war and peace, and the trajectory of economic reforms.

“During Nehru’s time, there were about eight people in what was known as the PM’s Secretariat; it was during the time of Lal Bahadur Shastri that the PMO was institutionalised and became an advisory body, and it acquired the aura of power during Indira Gandhi’s time. There had hardly been any changes since independence, but during Rajiv Gandhi’s time, it was computerised, the basement was upgraded, and new chairs were put up,” said Himanshu Roy, chairperson, Centre for Political Studies (CPS), Jawaharlal Nehru University and the author of PMO: Prime Minister’s Office Through the Years. “The grandeur of the building added an aura of power to the PMO.”

“My abiding memory of South Block is of the unique sense of history that pervades its corridors and precincts: the paintings, the windows and the rooms,” said Sharat Chander, former information officer in the PMO. “Equally, I feel that the country needs a new, modern office for the Prime Minister and his team. The South Block had restrictions on space. I still remember the tiny lift that everyone had to use. Therefore, the move to Seva Teerth, a modern building which reflects the new India, is both timely and welcome,” Chander added.

Sangit K Ragi, professor and former head of Delhi University’s (DU) department of political science, said, “This is a great move in doing away with colonial symbols and embracing our own culture. Just like everything has a centre of gravity, for a country, that centre is its own culture and heritage. Our country is now moving towards a new consciousness and the medium is our Prime Minister.”