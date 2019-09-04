Aspiring pilot barred for life over cheating, another gets 2-year ban

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:09 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken the action after these two were caught at examination centres on July 24 and July 26. “One applicant was appearing in paper of air regulation in Mumbai and two smart phones, one smart watch and one connecting device was recovered from him, which he was suing to get answers from someone else. These electronic gadgets are not allowed in the examination hall. A show-cause notice was issued to him but the response was not satisfactory and offence was recorded in CCTV also. He has been barred for life,” said a DGCA official.

In a similar case on July 24, an aspiring pilot appearing in Hyderebad was caught with mobile phone. He has been barred for two years.

“India is emerging to be one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world. A large number of aircraft is going to be inducted in the near future and therefore a huge demand of qualified pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and flight dispatchers is required to be addressed for flying and maintaining these aircraft. Earlier there used to be a mix of computer-based and paper-based exams but under the new systems all exams are online,” said a an official of DGCA, which conducts exams of about 40,000 candidates every year. “Now, the exams are localised server-based and don’t require continuous network connectivity. The question papers are directly served through secured encrypted network,” the official added.

