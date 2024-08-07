Assam CM Himanta's 'illegal entry' warning amid Bangladesh unrest

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the instability in Bangladesh might turn it into a base for insurgents and lead to illegal entry into northeastern states. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI Photo)

Sarma hoped the Centre would keep engaging with Bangladesh’s new government and place the concerns of northeastern states as a top priority.

“We are worried about what is happening in Bangladesh,” the chief minister told reporters at an event in Dergaon. “If the situation doesn’t improve, it could impact our region in two ways,” he added.

Sarma said the border between the two countries must be secured because “people from the neighbouring country may attempt to enter the region through the India-Bangladesh boundary.”

'Confident New Bangladesh govt will continue cooperation'

He said that cooperation with the previous Bangladesh government had successfully reduced extremist activities in northeast India and expressed confidence that the new government would continue this cooperation.

The death toll from the anti-government protests in Bangladesh rose to 440 on Tuesday, local media reported. Meanwhile, the army is working to restore order in the violence-stricken country.

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus was appointed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin to lead Bangladesh's interim government. This appointment came a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the wake of deadly protests over a controversial job quota system.

"We are confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership, the concerns of the northeast will be addressed and Bangladesh will not become a safe haven for insurgents again,” said Sarma.

“In these uncertain times, when we are watching our borders with Bangladesh , my mind often travels to the future of Assam. I pray for strength and endurance to go through the present with courage. Hoping that our efforts today will be the cornerstone of a brighter tomorrow. We will have the courage to protect our religion and culture,” Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

