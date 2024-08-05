Himanta Biswa Sarma on love jihad law: 'People put Hindu names on FB, lure girls'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that his government is in the process of drafting a law that will ensure stricter punishment for those who indulge in the love jihad. Elaborating on why the state needs such a law, the BJP leader claimed people marry Hindu girls by impersonating Hindu men on social media. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(ANI file photo)

"Our government is in the process of drafting legislation which will give higher punishment for cases of love Jihad," he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed people put Hindu names on social media to lure and marry women.

"In Assam, this is rampant. People put their Hindu names on Facebook, lure a girl and after marriage the girl discovers that the boy is not the same boy whom she married. The victim must get adequate justice. So Assam govt, after examining various cases in the last 3-5 years, is going to draft legislation which will give maximum punishment for the cases where one hides their identity to lure a girl," he claimed.

According to reports, the maximum sentence under the planned law for love jihad will be life imprisonment.

The Assam government is also mulling a law that mandates securing its permissions for all Hindu-Muslim land deals.

"In various parts of Assam because of the demographic change, original communities like ST, SC are becoming a minority and their property is also being purchased through deploying various dubious methods...We are bringing a law which should prohibit inter-community, only restrict land sales to inter-community. ST, SC and OBC will sell their land only to ST, SC and OBCs respectively...Our domicile policy will be inclusive, which will include the ethnic and cultural requirements of every community that resides in Assam," claimed, per ANI.

Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Waqf bill will be amended.

On Sunday, it was reported that the government will bring in the domicile rule under which only the state's natives will be eligible for government jobs.