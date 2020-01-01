e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / India News / Assam govt employees wear black badges to work in protest against CAA

Assam govt employees wear black badges to work in protest against CAA

Assam has been witnessing widespread protests since the beginning of December against CAA with lakhs of people from all sections, including students and government employees, taking to the streets.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 01:35 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam government employees wear black badges to work on Tuesday in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Assam government employees wear black badges to work on Tuesday in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. (HT Photo)
         

Government employees across Assam wore black badges to work on Tuesday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Assam has been witnessing widespread protests since the beginning of December against CAA with lakhs of people from all sections, including students and government employees, taking to the streets. Five people have been killed in police firing at protesters.

The move follows separate directions by the elementary and higher education departments of the state asking teachers to desist from “criticising the department” or “indulging and participating in political activities” on social media platforms.

“Government employees in all departments across Assam including those working in the state secretariat as well as teachers wore black badges to work on Tuesday,” Basab Kalita, president of Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), said.

SAKP is an umbrella organisation of government employees with nearly 450,000 members.

“We feel 2019 has been a black year for Assam as the Centre forcibly dumped CAA on us. When people came out spontaneously to oppose CAA, government resorted to killing protesters. So we decided to observe Black Day on the last day of the year,” Kalita added.

On December 18, state government employees observed cease-work to show support to the anti-CAA stir. Six days later, the primary education department issued an order warning employees of disciplinary action against indulging in political activities in social media.

“The directive was an indirect message to employees of other government departments as well. The government is trying to infringe on the rights of teachers to air their views in a democratic manner just like any other concerned citizen on issues that concern them,” said Ratul Chandra Goswami, general secretary of Assam State Primary Teachers Association (ASPTA).

Last week, services of a government school teacher in Jorhat district was terminated allegedly for taking part in anti-CAA protests. The move has been condemned by various organizations who are protesting against the legislation.

On Monday, the higher education department also issued an order stating disciplinary action would be taken against employees making statements or giving opinions criticising the government.

As per provisions of the Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965 if any government servant is found criticising the government, he/she will be held responsible for violation of rules and appropriate action taken against them as per Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

“As per our service conduct rules, government employees aren’t allowed to air political comments. But people across Assam are voicing opposition to CAA and government employees as conscious citizens can’t remain mute to them. The government shouldn’t try to suppress these democratic protests,” said Kalita.

PHOTO CAPTION: Assam government employees wear black badges to work on Tuesday in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. HT Photo

Regards,

Meenakshi Ray

...

[Message clipped] View entire message

tags
top news
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
Actively exploring ‘early harvest’ of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring ‘early harvest’ of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news