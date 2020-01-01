Assam govt employees wear black badges to work in protest against CAA

india

Government employees across Assam wore black badges to work on Tuesday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Assam has been witnessing widespread protests since the beginning of December against CAA with lakhs of people from all sections, including students and government employees, taking to the streets. Five people have been killed in police firing at protesters.

The move follows separate directions by the elementary and higher education departments of the state asking teachers to desist from “criticising the department” or “indulging and participating in political activities” on social media platforms.

“Government employees in all departments across Assam including those working in the state secretariat as well as teachers wore black badges to work on Tuesday,” Basab Kalita, president of Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), said.

SAKP is an umbrella organisation of government employees with nearly 450,000 members.

“We feel 2019 has been a black year for Assam as the Centre forcibly dumped CAA on us. When people came out spontaneously to oppose CAA, government resorted to killing protesters. So we decided to observe Black Day on the last day of the year,” Kalita added.

On December 18, state government employees observed cease-work to show support to the anti-CAA stir. Six days later, the primary education department issued an order warning employees of disciplinary action against indulging in political activities in social media.

“The directive was an indirect message to employees of other government departments as well. The government is trying to infringe on the rights of teachers to air their views in a democratic manner just like any other concerned citizen on issues that concern them,” said Ratul Chandra Goswami, general secretary of Assam State Primary Teachers Association (ASPTA).

Last week, services of a government school teacher in Jorhat district was terminated allegedly for taking part in anti-CAA protests. The move has been condemned by various organizations who are protesting against the legislation.

On Monday, the higher education department also issued an order stating disciplinary action would be taken against employees making statements or giving opinions criticising the government.

As per provisions of the Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965 if any government servant is found criticising the government, he/she will be held responsible for violation of rules and appropriate action taken against them as per Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

“As per our service conduct rules, government employees aren’t allowed to air political comments. But people across Assam are voicing opposition to CAA and government employees as conscious citizens can’t remain mute to them. The government shouldn’t try to suppress these democratic protests,” said Kalita.

