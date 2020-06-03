e-paper
Assam landslides leave 20 dead; 8k displaced people taken to camps

Following instructions from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Rs 4 lakh each was being given to families of the victims.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:46 IST
Utpal Parashar & Agencies
Utpal Parashar & Agencies
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Seven persons were killed in Joyour area of Cachar district in a massive landslide that buried their house.
Seven persons were killed in Joyour area of Cachar district in a massive landslide that buried their house.(PTI)
         

At least 20 people, including three children, were killed and several others injured in landslides triggered by heavy rain in the three districts of Assam’s Barak Valley on Tuesday.

“Six persons were killed in Karimganj and seven each in Hailakandi and Cachar districts of the region in separate incidents,” said Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who visited the districts.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Rs 4 lakh each was being given to families of the victims.

Seven persons were killed in Joyour area of Cachar district in a massive landslide that buried their house. Two persons who were seriously injured have been admitted in Silchar Medical College Hospital.

“Seven persons died in a landslide in Bolor Bazaar area of Mohonpur in Hailakandi district in the early hours of Tuesday. The landslide took place due to incessant rainfall in the area over the past three days,” said a Hailakandi district information department official, requesting anonymity.

Besides the 20 deaths because of landslides on Tuesday, nine people had drowned in Assam until Monday in the first spate of floods that affected 11 districts. Nearly 8,000 displaced people have been sheltered in relief camps.

Officials said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have rushed to the three landslide sites.

Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the landslides. “Deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley. I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected,” he said in a tweet.

Suklavaidya, who was in Hailakandi town to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation, has directed district authorities to immediately send their reports on the landslide to the government.

