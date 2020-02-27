e-paper
28-yr-old Assam man arrested for rape-murder of 5-year-old neighbour

The accused was nabbed from his home by the Hojai district police in central Assam based on the information that the victim was last seen with him. Police said the man reportedly confessed to his crime.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 21:58 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Police said the body of the victim was recovered from a bamboo grove.
Police said the body of the victim was recovered from a bamboo grove.(Raj K Raj / HT File Photo )
         

A 28-year-old man in Assam was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl, police said on Thursday. The victim was a neighbour of the accused man.

“The victim was missing from her home since Wednesday evening. Despite a search, the parents couldn’t locate her. The matter was reported to the police on Thursday morning,” said Dipti Maili, deputy superintendent of police, Hojai.

The accused was nabbed from his home by the Hojai district police in central Assam based on the information that the victim was last seen with him. Police said the man reportedly confessed to his crime.

“Though he initially denied any involvement, on interrogation he later confessed to have raped and murdered the girl. The body was recovered from a bamboo grove,” Maili said.

A post mortem of the body was conducted and its report is awaited. The accused had been remanded to police custody by a local court.

