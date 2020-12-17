e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Assault’ on woman cop: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami withdraws pre-arrest bail plea

‘Assault’ on woman cop: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami withdraws pre-arrest bail plea

He was arrested from his residence in central Mumbai on November 4 in connection with a 2018 case of abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 14:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumbai
Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.
Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.(PTI)
         

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

Goswami had moved the anticipatory bail application before a sessions court here in November.

He sought pre-arrest bail after an FIR was registered against him at N M Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when the police team went to his house to arrest him on November 4.

His lawyer Shayam Kalyankar said the anticipatory bail plea has been withdrawn as per Goswami’s instructions.

Goswami has been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act in this case.

He was arrested from his residence in central Mumbai on November 4 in connection with a 2018 case of abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in that case on November 11.

tags
top news
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
Govt clears the confusion on PUBG Mobile’s India launch
Govt clears the confusion on PUBG Mobile’s India launch
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
JD (U) to analyse poll setback, future outside Bihar at national meet, WB elections top agenda
JD (U) to analyse poll setback, future outside Bihar at national meet, WB elections top agenda
Bangladesh significant pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy: Modi
Bangladesh significant pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy: Modi
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In